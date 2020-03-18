Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.
Accordingly, the latest cancelled flights are VN63 from Hanoi to Moscow and VN570 from Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei (Taiwan – China).
Passengers buying tickets for flights between Vietnam and Russia and Taiwan (China) will be eligible for changing journeys or flight dates for free, starting from March 19.
Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines ticket agents, customer care hotline 1900 1100 (calling from Vietnam) or 842438320320 (calling from abroad)./.
Accordingly, the latest cancelled flights are VN63 from Hanoi to Moscow and VN570 from Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei (Taiwan – China).
Passengers buying tickets for flights between Vietnam and Russia and Taiwan (China) will be eligible for changing journeys or flight dates for free, starting from March 19.
Further information could be found on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, Vietnam Airlines ticket agents, customer care hotline 1900 1100 (calling from Vietnam) or 842438320320 (calling from abroad)./.