Society Vietnam Red Cross Society supports drought-affected people The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee on March 18 launched a campaign to support people seriously affected by droughts and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta – the “rice bowl” of Vietnam.

Society International media hail Vietnam’s response to COVID-19 India’s website scoopwhoop.com published an article on March 17 hailing Vietnam as one of the most successful stories in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia, besides Singapore.

Society Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.

Society Deputy PM affirms all-people strength against COVID-19 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, affirmed the power of all the people throughout the country against the COVID-19 the pandemic during a meeting in Hanoi on March 18.