An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate up to 34 flights per day on the Hanoi-HCM City air route , equivalent to over 12,000 seats, the highest number among Vietnamese airlines All flights on the route connecting the country’s two leading economic hubs will use wide-body aircraft Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 since March 28, a representative of the airline said. The carrier is also the one having the most frequent use of the twin-aisle aircraft on the route.The airline will use the narrow-body Airbus A321 airplane only for flights in early morning or late evening.Vietnam Airlines has seriously observed COVID-19 prevention and control measures, such as asking passengers to make medical declarations, checking their body temperature, and providing them with hand sanitiser.According to the Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA), the Hanoi-HCM City is the world’s second busiest route in terms of seat capacity, just after Seoul-Jeju in the Republic of Korea./.