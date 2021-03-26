Vietnam Airlines to provide 12,000 seats per day on Hanoi-HCM City route
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate up to 34 flights per day on the Hanoi-HCM City air route, equivalent to over 12,000 seats, the highest number among Vietnamese airlines.
All flights on the route connecting the country’s two leading economic hubs will use wide-body aircraft Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 since March 28, a representative of the airline said. The carrier is also the one having the most frequent use of the twin-aisle aircraft on the route.
The airline will use the narrow-body Airbus A321 airplane only for flights in early morning or late evening.
Vietnam Airlines has seriously observed COVID-19 prevention and control measures, such as asking passengers to make medical declarations, checking their body temperature, and providing them with hand sanitiser.
According to the Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA), the Hanoi-HCM City is the world’s second busiest route in terms of seat capacity, just after Seoul-Jeju in the Republic of Korea./.