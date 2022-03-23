Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Russia from March 25
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 22 announced that it will temporarily suspend flights on the Hanoi-Moscow route from March 25 to review and clarify the procedures, requirements and regulations related to the craft insurance and flight operations to Russia.
A representative from the airline expressed regret about the force majeure, stressing that it will offer free refunds to passengers who have bought tickets, or change to other flights when the route is resumed.
The suspension will last until further notice. The carrier recommended that passengers regularly update information in next announcements.
Vietnam Airlines is currently the only airline operating a regular route to Russia. It affirmed that it is working hard with relevant agencies in order to resume the operation of this route as soon as possible.
Passengers can seek support through Vietnam Airlines’ website at www.vietnamairlines.com, its mobile app, Facebook fanpage at www.facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, its call centre at 19001100, or ticket offices and agents across the country./.