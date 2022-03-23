Destinations Hustle and bustle return to Hanoi’s Old Quarter With Hanoi beginning to restore its tourism sector, restaurants and bars are now open after 9pm and have adopted measures to continue the effective control over COVID-19. The Old Quarter has again welcomed large numbers of visitors looking to have fun, eat, and shop, offering a positive sign that the capital’s tourism sector is on the road to recovery.

Society Vietnam officially resumes tourism activities The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, on March 22 held a ceremony to officially announce Vietnam’s tourism reopening.

Travel Hoa sua: Where flowers bloom so does hope As March brings the first day of spring with the vernal equinox, while strolling around the streets in Hanoi, visitors are captivated by the beauty of a white flower, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis or “Sua” in Vietnamese.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City ready to welcome foreign tourists back Ho Chi Minh City has made thorough preparations to welcome international tourists back after a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, authorities, travel agents and accommodation facilities are all ready to make the city a vibrant and safe destination.