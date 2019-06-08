Three years ago, 193 member countries approved the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, pledging that no one will be left behind by 2030. Since then, Vietnam’s efforts to realise the agenda have been recognised by the international community. This is expected to help the country win a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

In the light of the UN Agenda, Vietnam issued a national action plan, consisting of 17 sustainable development goals and 115 specific targets to be achieved by 2030.

Vietnam has obtained some remarkable outcomes in the effort. They include the reduction of multi-dimension poverty rate from 9.9 percent in 2015 to below 7 percent in 2017, health insurance coverage standing at 86.4 percent in 2017, and more than 99 percent of households accessing electricity in 2016.

Vietnam is striving to become a pioneer in the execution of sustainable development goals, paying attention to green growth, implementing international agreements on climate change response.

If Vietnam takes a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-21 term, it will help the country get more chances to share its experiences in promoting sustainable development.

With its efforts over years, Vietnam is recognised as an active and responsible UN member, playing part in promoting sustainable development in the region and the world.-VNA