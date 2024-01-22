Business SCIC proposes solutions to promote State investment capital The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has set an average annual revenue target of 9.4 trillion VND (391.67 million USD) per year according to its five-year production and business plan.

Travel Tourism gathers speed early in 2024 A sudden surge in the number of overseas Vietnamese booking domestic tours and the recovery of international arrivals right since the start of 2024 are among positive signs promising a breakthrough year for the tourism industry.

Business Vietnam wants to cooperate with Samsung in semiconductor development: official Vietnam hopes Samsung become a strategic investor in the context that the country is building a strategy to develop the semiconductor industry and promote innovation, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc has told General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho.

Business Vietnam Report releases white book on Vietnamese economy in 2023 The Vietnam Report JSC has released a white book on the Vietnamese economy in 2023, highlighting the country’s economic achievements last year and giving forecast for 2024 as well as a number of policy recommendations.