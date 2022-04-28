Politics Lao leaders affirm giving priority to strengthening friendship, solidarity, cooperation with Vietnam The Lao Party, State, and people always attach importance and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the nation’s sound friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, stated Lao leaders while hosting visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 28.

Politics Top legislator pays working visit to Vinh Long province Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a delegation of central agencies on April 28 held a working session with the Standing Board of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 28.

Politics Vietnam highlights importance of peacebuilding efforts at UNGA meeting Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of peacebuilding efforts when addressing the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding Financing on April 27.