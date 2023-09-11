Vietnam belongs to the group of Asian countries that are rated the highest by expats on the "security" index. The country is also considered a livable place because of its affordable cost of living.



Vietnam ranked first in the Personal Finance Index, defending its top spot from 2022. Over three quarters of respondents in Vietnam (77%) rate the cost of living favourably (vs 44% globally).

The 2023 edition was conducted based on opinions of 12,000 expats living in 172 countries and territories. They rated up to 56 aspects of expat life such as the local cost of living, the availability of housing, their career prospects, the access to high-speed internet at home, and the quality of health care./.

VNA