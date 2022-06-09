Business Japanese firm opens 3.9-trillion VND resort in Da Nang The Japanese-based Mikazuki Hotel Group opened the 13ha Mikazuki Japanese Resort & Spa in the central coastal city of Da Nang on June 8.

