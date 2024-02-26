Health President commends achievements by Children’s Hospital 1 President Vo Van Thuong on February 22 visited the Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

Health Int’l cooperation stimulates growth for HCM City’s health sector International medical cooperation in Ho Chi Minh City has generated positive outcomes in recent years, contributing to improving the quality of medical services, protection, and care of people's health.

Health Top legislator calls for developing equal, quality healthcare system Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has urged the medical sector to develop an equal, quality and effective healthcare system towards universal healthcare coverage and social insurance for all.