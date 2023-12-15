Politics Disciplinary measures imposed on some incumbent, former officials of Quang Nam province Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 15 chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee to consider disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and members.

Politics Vietnam, Russia’s Stavropol hold huge cooperation potential: Official Vietnamese students who studied and are pursuing study in Russia’s Stavropol Region will have an important role to play in enhancing the relations between the two sides, Governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov has said.

Politics PM Chinh arrives in Tokyo, starting Japan trip Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Tokyo on December 15, starting his four-day trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities in Japan, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Politics Vietnam, Canada vow to boost comprehensive partnership Vietnam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with Canada in an effective and substantive manner, towards a higher level, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told visiting Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison in Hanoi on December 14.