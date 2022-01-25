Culture - Sports Young singers celebrate Lunar New Year Young music idol K-ICM performs in the TV music show Gala Nhac Viet- Nam Moi Binh An (Vietnamese Music Gala – Happy Lunar New Year), which has just been released on YouTube.

Culture - Sports Worship of Kitchen Gods - beautiful custom of Tet Worshipping “Ong Cong, Ong Tao” (Land Genie and Kitchen Gods) is a long-standing custom of great significance as it symbolises the farewell to all bad things of the old year to help people relaxedly enter a new year of peace and happiness.

Culture - Sports Singaporean tourists ready to come to Vietnam Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG) recently conducted a survey with tourists traveling through Changi Airport. Survey results show that up to 90% of the respondents said they are ready to visit Vietnam as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.