Vietnam ancient treasures on show at Gia Lai exhibition
As many as 255 historical artifacts dating back thousands of years ago are on display at Gia Lai museum in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai to welcome the Lunar New Year 2022, and celebrate 92nd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Sixteen collectors in the locality brought to the exhibition “Nét xưa hội tụ” (convergence of old features) stone, metal, ceramic, paper, wood and rattan exhibits, which take visitors back to different periods in history of Gia Lai province.
The exhibition also give visitors a deeper insight into local culture, thus making contributions to preserving and popularising the cultural values of ethnic groups in Gia Lai province and the nation as a whole.
It is open to the public until February 18, 2022./.