Politics PM receives leaders of Hungarian association, parties in Budapest Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for leaders of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, the Hungarian Socialist Party and the Hungarian Workers' Party in Budapest on January 20 morning (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics PM’s Romania visit affirms Vietnam’s wish to promote bilateral ties: diplomat Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Romania from January 20-22 affirms Vietnam’s wish to continue promoting and deepening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the European country, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Romania Do Duc Thanh.

Politics NA chairman pays working visit to Thai Binh province Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the standing board of the Party Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh on January 20.