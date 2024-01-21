Vietnam appeals for solidarity in a divided world at 19th NAM Summit
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the importance of solidarity in a divided world while addressing a plenary session of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 20.
Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at a plenary session of the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on January 20. (Photo: VNA)Kampala (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the importance of solidarity in a divided world while addressing a plenary session of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala capital of Uganda on January 20.
In her speech, Xuan affirmed NAM’s leading role in upholding international law, consolidating multilateralism, promoting disarmament, reducing inequality at economic and financial institutions, considerably contributing to the settlement of global issues.
She expressed her belief that with 120 member states representing nearly 60% of the world’s population and about 20% of the global GDP, the movement will continue promoting solidarity in a divided world.
The Vice President of Vietnam suggested that to keep bringing into play the role of NAM, member countries should have a common voice to resolve global challenges and object to the actions running counter to the principles of peace and independence. They should show the solidarity with the Palestinian people and call for the removal of unilateral sanctions and embargoes against Cuba and other member states.
Besides, in the spirit of solidarity in diversity, Xuan asked NAM to respect the viewpoints and protect the interests of its members. She appealed to the movement to continue respecting and supporting efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the purposes of peace, security, and stability in the East Sea and Southeast Asia, and step up the settlement of disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
To maximise the cooperation potential of NAM, members should make better use of connection channels to improve their economic independence and self-reliance and enhance cooperation for development, she remarked.
Vice President Xuan said that to help realise NAM’s common values and aspirations about integration, peace, and prosperity around the globe, Vietnam has joined other regional countries in building an increasingly strong ASEAN Community and strengthen ASEAN’s centrality in the Asia-Pacific and other regional mechanisms.
It has exerted efforts to work with other NAM members to respond to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian crises, and non-traditional security challenges like climate change and food insecurity, she went on, affirming Vietnam’s commitment to contributing more to the common cause of NAM and developing countries for the sake of humanity’s progress, peace, wealth, and happiness.
During the two-day 19th NAM Summit, participating leaders adopted three important documents, namely the final document reflecting the movement’s viewpoints on international and regional issues, the Kampala Declaration reaffirming NAM’s principles and values, and a statement about Palestine demonstrating the solidarity with the Palestinian people.
At the event, South Sudan was admitted to NAM, the first new member of the movement in 30 years./.