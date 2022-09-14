At the event (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government appreciated the contributions of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) and five Thai corporations as well as their efforts to call for donations of medical equipment and materials to Vietnam during the fight against COVID-19 last year, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh.

Thanh made the statement during a ceremony in Bangkok on September 14 to present the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' certificates of merit to the TVFA and Thai corporations, including Thai Beverage, SCG, Berli Jucker, Amata Vietnam and B.Grimm Power, in recognition of their assistance in calling for medical equipment and supplies in the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam in 2021, when the two countries celebrated the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The awardees pledged to invest in projects in Vietnam with the highest sense of responsibility to bring benefits to its people, thus contributing to economic and trade ties between the two nations.

TVFA Vice President Prapas Vipobsophon said the association always facilitates trade and investment between the two countries' people and joins hands with the Association of Thai People of Vietnamese origin in Thailand to reinforce the friendship between the Thai and Vietnamese governments and people./.