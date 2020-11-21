Vietnam, Argentina bolster cooperation
Vietnam’s new Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on November 20 had meetings with Vice President of Solidario Party (PSOL) Julia Perie, and President of the Argentina- Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral collaboration.
Vietnam’s new Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh (R) at a meeting (Photo: VNA)
Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnam’s new Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on November 20 had meetings with Vice President of Solidario Party (PSOL) Julia Perie, and President of the Argentina- Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral collaboration.
The Vietnamese diplomat thanked Julia Perie and Poldi Sosa for their initiatives to promote cooperation between the two nations through activities of the Argentina-Vietnam friendship parliamentarian group at the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, as well as ICAV members.
Thanks to Poldi Sosa and ICAV’s work, more Argentine people have deeper understanding of Vietnam’s history, culture and people. He also noted that Julia Perie has organized many conferences and meetings about Vietnam, asking her to persuade other parliamentarians to support Vietnam.
Julia Perie and Poldi Sosa, for their parts, expressed their admiration at the Vietnamese people’s will and fortitude in its struggle for national independence in the past and national construction and development cause nowadays.
They lauded Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, and said they were impressed by the country’s success in COVID-19 prevention and control.
Poldi Solsa hoped the Vietnamese Embassy and the ICAV will boost collaboration to popularise Vietnamese history and culture in Argentina.
Meanwhile, Julia Perie said besides implementing agreements between the two nations’ high-ranking leaders in several sectors, both sides should sharpen focus on academics and cultural exchange.
The two sides should also promote cooperation in tourism, particularly working on the collaborative contents between Vietnam’s Quang Ninh and Misiones province of Argentina, which both manage UNESCO - recognised natural heritages, she said, underlining that both sides hold huge potential for expanding their cooperation. /.