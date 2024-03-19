Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Diana Elena Mondino writes in a guestbook in the witness of Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 19 held talks with Argentina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Diana Elena Mondino who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from March 19-20.

During the talks, the two sides informed each other about each country's situation, agreed on directions and measures to strengthen the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Argentina, and discussed the possibility of establishing a strategic partnership in the field of industry and agriculture between the two countries. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Minister Son affirmed that Vietnam values the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership of Vietnam and Argentina, and wishes to promote bilateral cooperation in accordance with the strengths and needs of both sides, especially in economics, trade, and investment, and explore new areas of cooperation such as science, technology, green growth, energy transition, and digital transformation.



To make the relationship between the two countries more effective and substantive, Son proposed that Argentina, as a member of The Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), actively promote the bloc's internal consultation process for the early start of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and MERCOSUR, and continue to coordinate with Vietnam to promote cooperation between Argentina and ASEAN, and between MERCOSUR and ASEAN.

For her part, Minister Mondino affirmed that the Argentine Government always values and wishes to strengthen relations with Vietnam in its overall policy towards the Asia-Pacific region.

She expressed her admiration for Vietnam's achievements during its national construction and development, particularly its Doi Moi (renewal) process, which she said are experiences that the two countries can share to serve each other's socioeconomic development.



She also agreed with Son over strengthening and expanding the two countries’ cooperation bilaterally and multilaterally, for the benefit of the two peoples and the two countries as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the two regions and the world.



The two ministers spoke highly of the positive developments in bilateral ties over the past years, especially joint activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023.



They described trade-economy ties as a highlight in bilateral cooperation, saying that two-way trade hit 3.45 billion USD last year. Vietnam is currently Argentina's sixth largest trading partner and fifth biggest export market in the world. Argentina, in turn, is Vietnam's third biggest trading partner in Latin America.



Recognising untapped potential, particularly in investment, they agreed on a series of measures to deepen comprehensive collaboration across various sectors, including politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, agriculture, science, technology, culture, sports, tourism, national defense, and security.



Both sides also agreed to boost exchanges and consider exploring cooperation in areas of mutual demand, such as energy.

To achieve these goals, they pledged to continue utilising existing mechanisms like the deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation and the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation.



The officials also commended their ongoing collaboration and support for each other at international organisations and multilateral forums, agreeing to strengthen cooperation at the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), and within the South-South cooperation framework./.