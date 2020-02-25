Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2020 launched
Dao people at border marker 1327 - a photo wins silver prize at Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2018 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2020 was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 25.
Deputy head of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ma The Anh said the contest is open to both professional and amateur Vietnamese photographers aged 18 and above.
The entries must belong to the categories of realism and thought, and should be taken in 2019 and 2020. They can be sent to the organising board from now until the end of June 30 as single photos or photo groups.
Each photographer can submit a maximum of 10 single photos or five photo sets, which have yet to be displayed or win prizes at any national and international contests held by the ministry and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists.
The biennial event aims to introduce to the public, both locally and internationally, outstanding works of Vietnamese photographers./.