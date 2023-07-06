Culture - Sports Women's football team arrives in New Zealand for 2023 World Cup The Vietnam Football Federation announced that the Vietnamese national women’s football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung arrived in New Zealand on July 6 to start their 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Culture - Sports France, Italy ready for Da Nang int'l fireworks festival final Fireworks teams from France and Italy who have entered the final of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 are now ready for their last performances on July 8.

Culture - Sports UNESCO to accompany Hanoi in cultural heritage conservation: Official Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha on July 5 received Assistant Director-General UNESCO Firmin Edouard Matoko who pledged that the organisation will accompany Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular in preserving and promoting cultural heritage values.