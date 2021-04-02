Vietnam assumes UNSC Presidency for second time in 2020-2021 tenure
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, chairs a press conference on April 1 to announce Vietnam's assumption of UNSC Presidency this month. (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Vietnam on April 1 began activities in its capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for April, the second and last time the country has assumed the post during its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member.
On April 1 morning (US time), the UNSC adopted the April Programme of Work proposed by Vietnam, under which the council will hold 15 open debates and 10 closed meetings discussing various peace and security matters in the world, including situations in the Middle East, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, West Sahara, Colombia, and Kosovo.
Vietnam will chair four video-teleconferencing (VTC) open debates this month, with the first taking place on April 8 addressing the “Maintenance of international peace and security: Mine action.” There will also be debates on “Women and peace and security: Sexual violence in conflict” on April 14, “Cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations” on April 19, and “Protection of civilians in armed conflict: Indispensable civilian objects” on April 27.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, chairs a press conference on April 1 to announce Vietnam's assumption of UNSC Presidency this month. (Photo: VNA)On the afternoon, to implement its commitment to transparency and promote broader participation of UN members in UN activities, Vietnam introduced the programme of work to UN member states.
The UN member states congratulated Vietnam on its month-long UNSC presidency and thanked the country for its contributions to the UNSC as well as its effort in seeking solutions to international peace and security issues.
They welcomed topics for discussion initiated by Vietnam in April which reflect its efforts in seeking solutions to conflicts and promoting sustainable peace./.