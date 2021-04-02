Politics Working group sketches out next plans for Vietnam’s engagement in UNSC The inter-sectoral working group on Vietnam’s non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened a meeting on April 1 to review the country’s activities in the first quarter of 2021 and sketch out orientations for the coming time, especially when Vietnam takes over the presidency of the council for the second time in April.

Politics Friendship parliamentarian group helps promote Vietnam-Russia ties Along with the external activities of the Party and State, the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group during the 2016-2021 tenure has contributed to the sound relations between the two nations, heard a conference to review the group’s tenure held in Hanoi on April 1.

Politics Vietnam, Uzbekistan seek to bolster traditional friendship Outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Ngo Duc Manh has held several meetings with Uzbekistan officials to seek measures to consolidate and promote the traditional Vietnam-Uzbekistan friendship in the new situation.

Politics Vietnam prioritises special solidarity with Laos: official In Vietnam's persistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateraliastion and diversification of external relations, the Vietnamese Party and State always give top priority to the special solidarity with Laos, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung has said.