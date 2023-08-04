At the talks between National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the People’s Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia Puan Maharani. (Photo: VietnamPlus) Jakarta (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of the People’s Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia Puan Maharani in Jakarta on August 4, during which he underlined that Vietnam attaches great importance to developing the strategic partnership with Indonesia.



Hue congratulated the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia for successfully hosting the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, completing its role as the Chair of G20 in 2022. He expressed his belief that Indonesia will successfully perform the role of the ASEAN Chair and AIPA Chair 2023.



She affirmed that Vietnam is a partner of strategic importance for Indonesia in the region.



The two sides shared delight at the fast and effective development of the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership in all fields. They agreed on major orientations to further promote the bilateral partnership in the coming time.



They will increase the exchange of delegations and meetings at high and all levels through the Party, State and people-to-people exchange channels, while continuing to promote parliamentary cooperation and collaboration among localities of the two countries.



They concurred to work together to bring two-way trade to above 15 billion USD in the coming time in a more balanced direction, while facilitating trade activities, reducing trade barriers and promoting the development of new and strategic supply chains, bringing into full play the potential and strengths of both countries.



Hue suggested Indonesia open its market for Vietnamese farm produce, especially Halal food and fruits, while providing favourable conditions for and encouraging Vietnamese firms to operate in Indonesia.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the People’s Representative Council ( lower house ) of Indonesia Puan Maharani. (Photo: VNA)



They also agreed to work more closely in other important areas including culture, education, tourism, people-to-people exchange, and increase direct flights between the two countries. They also shared a wish to launch a direct route linking their capital cities. The two sides will continue to cooperate in maritime and fisheries areas, speeding up the settling of issues related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



The two leaders reaffirmed the significance of peace, stability, maritime security, safety and freedom in the East Sea, as well as the need to strengthen the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and speed up negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982.



NA Chairman Hue took the occasion to invite the Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia to visit Vietnam and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure. Puan Maharani also said Indonesia’s parliament will send a delegation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Vietnam in September.



Concluding the talks, the two leaders signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislatures.

They also co-chaired a press briefing to inform the media on the outcomes of their talks. Puan Maharani thanked Vietnam’s support to Indonesia ’s ASEAN and AIPA Chairmanship.

She said that the two sides discussed the role of parliaments in reaching goals in two-way trade, which currently stands at about 11 billion USD. They also shared the hope for a stronger partnership in culture and education.



Highlighting the traditional relations between Vietnam and Indonesian, initiated by President Sukarno and President Ho Chi Minh, she underlined that the two sides are sharing a close brotherhood.



Meanwhile, Hue emphasised that the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia will contribute to lifting up the bilateral strategic partnership and making it deeper, more substantial and comprehensive across all fields, and promoting the ties to a new height.



He commented that the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership is developing well, making positive contributions to a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable regional architecture based on international law. He stressed great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia.



Vietnam and Indonesia have enough will, desire and determination to work together to realise the ambition of becoming developed and rich countries, Hue affirmed./.

