Vietnam attaches special importance to traditional ties with Mozambique: NA Chairman
Vietnam attaches special importance to its traditional cooperation and friendship with Mozambique and views the latter as one of the five African countries with which it prioritises political - diplomatic and economic ties, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The NA leader made the remark at his talks with the President of the Mozambican Assembly, Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, following an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 20.
Welcoming his guest, Hue said Party and State leaders of Vietnam highly valued the political significance of the first official visit by a President of the Mozambican Assembly.
Bias thanked Vietnam for its assistance and support for her country throughout history, including its vote for Mozambique to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2023 - 2024 tenure.
She noted the two countries have signed many cooperation agreements on such fields as health care, education, and agriculture. A number of Vietnamese enterprises are also engaging in the telecommunications and agricultural sectors of Mozambique.
During the visit, the parliamentary delegation of Mozambique would meet Vietnamese firms to discuss investment and business opportunities in the African country and also share experience in natural disaster response, Bias added.
Highlighting the two countries’ long-standing relations, Hue recommended that to further strengthen bilateral ties, both sides should increase all-level mutual visits, especially those at high levels, between their Parties, Governments, parliaments, ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses.
He applauded and asked for the continued close coordination and mutual support for each other’s candidacy for membership in international organisations, particularly the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and within the ASEAN - African Union cooperation.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias visit the NA's hall of traditions in Hanoi on June 20. (Photo: VNA)Vietnam and Mozambique should step up partnerships on the basis of bilateral cooperation agreements, with a focus on fighting terrorism and crimes (especially wildlife product trafficking), the host leader noted, asking the African nation to help guarantee security and safety for the Vietnamese community there.
He shared his guest's view that bilateral trade links remain modest as the revenue stood at only 157 million USD in 2020 and 149.5 million USD in 2021.
To foster economic, trade, and investment ties, Hue called on both countries to create optimal conditions for businesses to survey markets and take part in specialised exhibitions and international trade fairs held in each country.
They also need to actively share trade and investment information, as well as regulations on export and import through ministries, trade promotion agencies, federations of commerce and industry, and business associations, according to the Chairman.
Hue thanked Mozambique for providing favourable conditions for medical and educational experts of Vietnam to work in Mozambique, affirming that Vietnam is ready to continue granting scholarships to Mozambican students, enhance cooperation and share experience in developing public health care, traditional medicine, and epidemic combat.
During the talks, the top legislator of Vietnam underlined the increasing importance of parliamentary cooperation to the relations among countries around the world. He pledged to make efforts to develop the ties between the two legislatures in an increasingly practical manner.
The two leaders affirmed that they attach importance to the legislative bodies’ cooperation, expressing their delight that a cooperation memorandum between the two parliaments would be signed during this visit.
Echoing the host’s view, Bias said to turn the two parliaments’ cooperation into one of the important pillars of Vietnam - Mozambique relations, the cooperation memorandum is an important legal basis for them to expand ties in the time ahead.
Following the talks, Hue and Bias signed the cooperation memorandum between the two parliaments.
As part of her official visit, the Mozambican leader and parliamentary delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late Vietnamese leader’s mausoleum in Hanoi.
Also on June 20, Bias visited the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), where she expressed her wish to strengthen cooperatives ties with the HCMA and expected that the academy would make recommendations to help Mozambique to further stabilise and develop./.