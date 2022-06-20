Politics Cambodian PM appreciates Vietnam’s help in overthrowing Pol Pot genocidal regime Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for supporting him from the early days of his journey to save Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

Politics President of Malta highly values Vietnam’s growing stature President of Malta George Vella highly valued Vietnam’s growing stature in the region and the world, while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Malta Duong Hai Hung who recently came to present his credentials in Valletta capital.

Politics Quang Binh, Lao province foster partnership High-ranking delegations of the central province of Quang Binh and Savannakhet province of Laos held talks and signed a new cooperation agreement in Dong Hoi city on June 19.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.