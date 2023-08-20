ASEAN ASEAN Tariff Finder launched The ASEAN Secretariat in coordination with the Indonesian Ministry of Trade and the Australian Government launched the ASEAN Tariff Finder on August 19.

World ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum seeks harmonious cooperation Numerous programmes and projects worth 129 billion USD in total will be offered at the ASEAN - Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) slated for September 5 and 6 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ASEAN Indonesia to host ASEAN Online Sale Day Indonesia will host the ASEAN Online Sale Day in Semarang city of Central Java province on August 19, as part of the ongoing 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-55) Meeting.