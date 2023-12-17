World Indonesia plans fifth COVID-19 vaccine dose to high-risk groups The Indonesian Ministry of Health is planning to administer the fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly and those with underlying diseases, given the uptick in the new cases in the country.

Thailand to develop premium rice market Thailand's emphasis going forward will be a focus on quality rather than quantity of its rice as the country eyes a bigger share of the worldwide premium market, said Deputy Director General of the Rice Department Arnont Nonsi.

ADB supports Indonesia in building new capital Indonesia has received technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) worth 37.22 billion Rp (2.4 million USD) to help develop its new capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.

Cambodia to launch e-Arrival Card for all travelers​ Cambodia is to launch a trial "e-Arrival Card" scheme for travelers to the kingdom, starting in 2024, which will replace the plethora of paper forms that are currently required on arrival, the country's Ministry of Interior has announced.