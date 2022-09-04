Society 2023 Lunar New Year holiday could span 9 days The 2023 Lunar New Year holiday could last for seven or nine days, according to two respective options proposed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Industrial zones need medical examination facilities Healthcare stations should be set up in industrial parks to meet good working conditions and promptly handle disasters and medical incidents, according to a draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) being consulted by the Ministry of Health.

Society Condolences extended to family of French communist over her death Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on September 2 visited the family of French communist Raymonde Dien - a symbol of the fight against the war by French colonialists in Vietnam, who passed away on August 19 at the age of 93.

Society US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate visits Ben Tre A delegation led by US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry paid a working visit to Ben Tre on climate change situation in to the Mekong Delta province on September 3.