World Indonesia expects cases of Omicron subvariants to peak in July The peak infection of COVID-19 Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in Indonesia is forecasted to take place in July, a month after the first case was detected, according to Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

ASEAN Lao Government vows to stabilise economy, finance, currency The Lao Government will make efforts to stabilise the economy, finance and currency in order to prevent a crisis, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said at the opening of the 9th National Assembly’s third session on June 13.

World Thailand strives to attract foreign investment The Board of Investment (BOI) of Thailand on June 1 approve tax incentives for four major investment projects with combined investment value of 209.478 billion THB (around 6 billion USD).

World Vietnam - UK Network hold annual activity at British upper house The Vietnam - UK Network held an evening banquet at the UK House of Lords on June 13 after an over-two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.