World Indonesia aims to attract over 108 billion USD in investment in 2024 Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto said that the Indonesian Government has set a goal to attract 1,650 trillion IDR (over 108 billion USD) in investment in 2024.

ASEAN Thai PM optimistic on economic recovery Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on February 21 expressed his optimism about the country’s economic recovery after the Bank of Thailand (BOT) reported a rise in foreign exchange reserves and the Finance Ministry's revenue collection exceeding its target.

ASEAN ASEAN promotes cooperation with Italy Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung, Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), on February 20 chaired meetings with important partners in Italy to further promote relations between the bloc and the European country.

ASEAN Philippines posts 3.1 bln USD balance of payments surplus in January The Philippine central bank (BSP) on February 21 said the country’s overall balance of payments (BOP) posted a 3.1 billion USD surplus in January, a reversal from the 102 million USD deficit recorded a year earlier.