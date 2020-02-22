Politics Vietnam will promote agricultural mechanisation: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries, localities and businesses strengthen cooperation to develop agricultural mechanisation and processing of agricultural products.

Politics Vietnam attends disarmament conference in Geneva Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, attended first activities within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) 2020.

Politics Vietnam, Japan hold defence consultation meeting Vietnam and Japan held a defence consultation meeting in Tokyo on February 21 in preparation for ASEAN Year 2020.

Politics HCM City vows best conditions for Indian investors Ho Chi Minh City provides all possible conditions for foreign investors, particularly those from India, to do business in the city, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan told outgoing Indian Consul General Srykar Reddy on February 20.