Vietnam attends ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet in Indonesia
The Vietnamese delegation attends AARM-29 (Source: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – A delegation of 33 Vietnamese officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army are participating in the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-29) in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.
Officially opened on November 20, this year’s event will see 330 athletes from 10 ASEAN member nations compete in categories of submachine gun, machine gun and shotgun.
Initiated in 1991 in Malaysia, AARM is the annual event of ASEAN member states’ army forces. It not only offers a venue for the most talented military gunners, but also contributes to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation among armies of the regional countries.
The event will last until November 27.
The 20th ASEAN Conference of Army Commanders (ACAMM-20) and the 9th Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM-9) are organised in the framework of the event.-VNA