Vietnamese stall at Indo Defence Expo & Forum 2018

– Vietnam has sent a delegation to attend the Indo Defence Expo & Forum 2018 which will be held on November 7-10 in Jakarta.Major General Doan Hung Minh, deputy head of the General Department of Defence Industry under the Ministry of Defence, said that the Vietnamese stall is chaired by his department, with the participation of military-run Viettel Group and the Defence Economic Technical Industry Corporation.The stall is located at the centre of the expo, showcasing weapons and equipment, and screening video clips on Vietnam’s defence industry.Held concurrently alongside the fifth Indo Marine Expo & Forum, the biennial expo is the biggest event serving the tri-service defence industry.This year’s event is being organised at the Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, with 59 nations registering to take part. Indonesian President Joko Widodo will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.Several forums are expected to be held within the framework of the event, including a defence business forum, an international forum on the East Sea, an Indonesian defence forum, and an aerospace business forum. –VNA