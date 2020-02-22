Politics Cultural exchange an important pillar in Hanoi-Malaysia ties: city leader Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung welcomed newly-accredited Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa on February 20, during which he said that culture should be an important pillar in bilateral cooperation.

Politics Mekong-Lancang cooperation contributes to addressing regional challenges Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 20 suggested that the Mekong-Lancang cooperation (MLC) should contribute to consolidating coordination between countries in handling regional challenges and bringing about long-term benefits for people.

Politics Singapore hopes to bolster multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam Singaporean leaders have said they want to bolster the multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam and continues to closely work with the country at regional and international forums, in a bid to enhance cooperation in ASEAN and tackle current regional challenges such as disease and climate change.

Politics Vietnam, Japan co-chair workshop on maritime domain awareness Vietnam and Japan co-chaired the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on international cooperation on maritime domain awareness in Tokyo on February 20.