Politics Vietnam to further contribute to strengthening ASEAN solidarity: ambassador Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Jakarta on February 3-4 will contribute to enhancing solidarity and consensus in the ten-member grouping, thus elevating Vietnam’s role and position in ASEAN and international forums, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

ASEAN Senior officials discuss preparations for ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat Senior officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on February 2 to discuss preparations for the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMMR).

ASEAN Indonesia mulls reducing tax on EVs sales to 1% Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Indonesia said it is considering reducing the value-added tax on electric car sales from 11% to 1% to drive up demand and attract investment.

ASEAN Jakarta speeds up electronic road pricing policy to reduce congestion The Jakarta Provincial Government is taking a series of measures, including implementing an electronic road pricing (ERP) policy, to lessen congestion in the capital city.