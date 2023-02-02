Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations
Heads of delegations of ASEAN member states to the event pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu attended the 57th meeting of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTO) as part of the ongoing ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 in Indonesia.
Addressing the event, Sieu said member countries’ tourism reopening last year signified a strong recovery of the sector. Vietnam welcomed 3.5 million international visitors in 2022, with ASEAN named the country’s leading tourist market in terms of recovery speed, he added.
The official affirmed that Vietnam always welcomes proposals from ASEAN member states to learn, share and explore the potential for further cooperation in the field of festival tourism.
In the second half of this year, Vietnam plans to organise a regional conference on festival tourism, he unveiled.
The conference focused on reviewing reports of the bloc’s four tourism cooperation committees, and approving a number of documents including the final drafts of standards and toolkit for the MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and event organisation professions, among others.
Participants also discussed preparations for a series of functions such as the 26th ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting; the 42nd ASEAN 3 NTO meeting; and the 22nd ASEAN 3 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting./.