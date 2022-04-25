Vietnam attends online meeting on preparations for Army Games
A Vietnamese delegation on April 22 joined the 2nd online conference on preparations for the 2022 Army Games, which was hosted by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Vietnamese athletes compete in the “Emergency Area” at the 2021 Army Games. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation on April 22 joined the 2nd online conference on preparations for the 2022 Army Games, which was hosted by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
The delegation was led by Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Search and Rescue Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army.
At the conference, Ty informed delegates about the preparations made by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to host the Games’ competitions in the category of “Emergency Area”.
Vietnam will participate in 14 events at the 2022 Army Games, he said.
Previously, at a consultation meeting on April 15 with the Russian side, Major General Do Dinh Thanh, Commander of the Tank and Armored Corps, head of the Vietnamese delegation, proposed Russia create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese tank team to train in Russia before participating in the “Tank Biathlon” at the 2022 Army Games./.