Culture - Sports Vietnam's No.1 player defeats “World Chess King” Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem has made a milestone victory against world champion Magnus Carlsen at Oslo Esports Cup in Norway on April 24 (Vietnam time).

Culture - Sports Sa Pa Summer Festival 2022 kicked off The Sa Pa Summer Festival 2022 has been kicked off by the People’s Committee of Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.