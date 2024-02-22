Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (third from right) and representatives from Da Nang city's Tourism Department at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Da Nang city’s Tourism Department, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the Vietnam Travel and Marketing Transports Joint Stock Company (Vietravel) have opened booths to promote Vietnam tourism at the 31st South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE 2024) in Greater Noida, India.

This year, the SATTE taking place from February 22-24 brings together more than 1,800 exhibitors, over 800 hosted international and domestic buyers, and agents/operators/professionals from over 120 Indian cities and towns. It has attracted more than 48,000 visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Vietnamese booths at the fair, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai pledged continued support for localities and enterprises to promote Vietnam’s image in general and tourism products in particular as well as activities to promote Vietnam-India socio-economic development cooperation.

India is now the fourth biggest foreign tourism market of Da Nang city. The number of Indian tourists to the city accounts for 60% of total number of Indian tourists to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines aims to achieve revenue of 40 million USD in the Indian market in 2024. It operates 14 direct flights per week between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai./.