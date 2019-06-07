A discussion at the forum (Photo: VNA)

A delegation from the National Assembly of Vietnam attended the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, Canada, from June 3-6 at the invitation of the Plan International – a humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.CEO of Plan International Anne Brigitte Albrectsen and the organization’s regional and sub-regional CEOs hailed the commitments of the Vietnamese Government and National Assembly in gender equality and fight for the rights of children.The organisation also highlighted its close cooperation with Vietnam’s National Assembly Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children (CCEYC), Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in the protection of the rights of girls, especially the project ensuring safety for girls in urban areas.Head of the Vietnamese delegation Ngo Thi Minh, Vice Chairwoman of the CCEYC, joined discussion at a forum on girls’ safety in urban areas co-chaired by the Plan International and the UN Habitat.She shared the outcomes of a survey conducted by the Plan International showing Hanoi is one of the safest cities in the world for girls.The organisation is providing technical support for Hanoi to carry out a project increasing protection for girls on public transport, she said.It has also collaborated with the HCMYU Central Committee to disseminate the project to big urban areas across the country to ensure a safe environment for children and particularly girls, she added.The National Assembly of Vietnam has chosen the topic for its supreme supervision in 2020 to prevent child violence and abuse, and ensure the enforcement of child rights, she said.Held every three years, Women Deliver is the world's largest conference on gender equality and the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women.This year's conference attracted 8,500 delegates who are senior officials, presidents and CEOS of organisations on gender equality, social activists and press agencies from 165 countries worldwide.-VNA