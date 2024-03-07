The exhibition booth of Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist at the ITB 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – More than 70 Vietnamese travel agencies are introducing attractive tourism products and services at the International Travel Trade Show (ITB) 2024, which takes place in Berlin, Germany from March 5-7.



Themed “Pioneer the Transition in Travel & Tourism”, ITB 2024 features 5,500 exhibition booths from 170 countries and territories. Vietnam’s major companies in the industry are introducing their products and services at the event, including Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist, Vidotour, and Viettravel.



Cao Chinh Mien, Director of the Vietnam Airlines branch in Germany, said that Vietnam Airlines has participated in the annual event for years as seeing it as an opportunity to promote the image of Vietnam and the national flag carrier in one of the most dynamic markets in the world.



The fair helps the carrier evaluate tourism trends in 2024 and 2025, he said.



According to him, tourism from Germany to Southeast Asia in general and Vietnam in particular has recovered about 95% compared to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.



Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Nguyen Dong Hoa said that ITB is an important fair for the world tourism industry, and his company attends the event every year, not only ITB Berlin but also ITB Singapore.



He expected that in 2024, Saigontourist's German market in particular and Europe in general will grow better.



On March 6, at ITB Berlin, head of Marketing and Product Sales at Vietnam Airlines Pham Thi Nguyet and Vice President in charge of development of Munich Airport (Munchen) Oliver Dersch signed a Memorandum of Understanding on opening a direct route between Munich and Vietnam from October 1, with a frequency of three flights per week. The number is targeted to increase to four by the end of this year./.