Business Reference exchange rate up 17 VND on June 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,800 VND/USD on June 30, up 17 VND from the previous day.

Business 50% cut in automobile registration fees to be effective from July 1 Cars will enjoy a 50% cut in registration fees from July 1 after Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on Ju ne 28 signed a decree on registration fee reduction for domestically manufactured and assembled automobiles.

Videos M&A in Vietnamese real estate heat up The real estate market in Vietnam is witnessing a significant number of mergers and acquisitions as large corporations and investment funds quietly acquire real estate businesses and projects.

Business Ministry pledges optimal conditions for Honda to operate in Vietnam The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will create the best possible conditions for Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda to operate in the country, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai affirmed on June 29.