Vietnam, Australia foster comprehensive cooperation: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) - The governments of Vietnam and Australia are promoting bilateral comprehensive cooperation in various fields, towards the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in February 2023, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has said.
The ambassador made the statement at a workshop regarding Vietnam’s foreign policy and shared future with Australia held on April 7 at Macquarie University in Sydney, which saw the participation of about 80 Australian and international students under the ‘Global Leadership Programme’.
Thanh underlined ‘independence’ in Vietnam’s foreign policy, which helps strengthen the country's strategic position and soft power amid global uncertainties. Vietnam has become a strategic and comprehensive partner of 30 countries and an active member of more than 70 regional and international organisations, he said.
Economic partnership serves as an important foundation of the Vietnam-Australia ties, with bilateral trade turnover surging 50 percent to 17 billion AUD (nearly 12 billion USD) last year despite COVID-19.
The countries have closely cooperated in numerous major issues such as ensuring freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea and water security in the Mekong Delta.
Besides, people-to-people exchange is a highlight as more than 27,000 Vietnamese students are studying at Australian universities.
The diplomat believed that the countries will uphold the growth momentum and bring the strategic partnership to a new height on the basis of respect for each other’s sovereignty and political regimes.
On the occasion, he met with Vietnamese lecturers and students at Macquarie University./.