Politics 12th Ocean Dialogue discusses maritime connectivity in fragmenting world The 12th Ocean Dialogue, themed “Enduring Maritime Connectivity in a Fragmenting World”, took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15.

Politics Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youths this month Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to hold a dialogue with youths on March 25, on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2024).

Politics Vietnam prioritises ensuring food security Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that ensuring food security remains a top priority of countries, including Vietnam, especially in the context of climate change.

Politics UNDP Administrator congratulates Vietnam on human development achievements Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner has congratulated Vietnam on many important achievements in human development it has obtained over the recent past.