Business Measures to promote carbon trading platform in Vietnam After the European Union (EU), the US will be the next to take its climate fight globally with the proposal of the Clean Competition Act, which, if passed, would impose border-adjusted carbon tariffs on its carbon-intensive imports.

Business Vietnam potentially becomes global transit hub With the growth of e-commerce, Vietnam has become a destination for many manufacturing and logistics firms, which is coupled with a high demand for high-quality logistics real estate, said CEO of Cushman & Wakefield Trang Bui.

Business Over 4,400 Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled to fix fuel pump errors Vietnam Registration reported that there were 4,407 Mercedes-Benz vehicles of more than 10 different models produced and assembled domestically and imported that must be recalled due to fuel pump errors.