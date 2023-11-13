Culture - Sports Football match spreads message of gender quality Nearly 100 students from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and Hanoi took part in the Friendship Football Match 2023 “Orange Your Dream” in the capital city on November 11.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese bodybuilders win two more golds at 14th WBPF Championships Vietnamese athletes won the sixth and seventh gold medals for Vietnam at the 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress held in Wonju, the Republic of Korea, on November 9-11.

Culture - Sports Judo tournament marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties Nearly 300 athletes from Vietnamese localities and clubs and Japan competed at a Judo tournament celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and the 2023 Open Judo Championship Ba Ria-Vung Tau in the southern province from November 9-11.