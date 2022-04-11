Culture - Sports Hanoi begins countdown to SEA Games 31 Hanoi began counting down 31 days left until the opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony held at Ly Thai To Statue and Hoan Kiem lake area on April 11, which attracted the attendance of more than 3,000 athletes and local people.

Society Increasing popularity of vegetarianism among Vietnamese Vegetarianism is becoming popular among many Vietnamese people. While some make the choice for health reasons, others are trying to support the planet.