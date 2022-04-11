Vietnam beat Myanmar to qualify for 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup
Vietnam beat Myanmar 4-1 in a penalty shootout on April 10 to rank third in the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship and won the last berth for Southeast Asia to attend the 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup.
Nguyen Minh Tri (Number 8) converts the decisive spot kick in the shootout to send Vietnam through to the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. (Photo: VFF)Hanoi, April 11 (VNA) - Vietnam beat Myanmar 4-1 in a penalty shootout on April 10 to rank third in the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship held in Thailand and won the last berth for Southeast Asia to attend the 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup.
In the 30th minute, Nguyen Thinh Phat helped the Vietnamese team take the lead, however, Khin Zaw Lin levelled the score in the dying minutes.
In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Ho Van Y, one of the top 10 futsal goalkeepers in the world, performed very well, blocking two shots to help Vietnam win 4-1 eventually.
The 2022 AFC Asian Futsal Cup is scheduled to take place in Kuwait from September 25 to October 20 with the participation of 16 Asian teams.
Apart from hosts Kuwait, seven other teams have qualified for the tournament, namely Vietnam, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Indonesia./.