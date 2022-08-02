Midfielder Lo Thi Thu Phuong of Vietnam vies for a ball against Thai defender Natticha Sarakan during their Group A match of the AFF U18 Women’s Championship in Indonesia on July 30. (Photo: VFF)

- Nguyen Thi Nhu Quynh scored the only goal to give Vietnam a 1-0 win over Thailand at the Gelora Jakabaring Stadium in Indonesia in the AFF U18 Women’s Championship 2022.Many chances were created from the beginning of the match between the two ASEAN arch-rivals but none were converted.Early in the second half, the tight battle was broken as Quynh nabbed the only goal of the game in the 50th minute, delivering victory to Vietnam who then secured top place of Group A with maximum four wins from four.Vietnam will take on Myanmar, Group B's second-place team, in the first semi-final, while Thailand will play Group B winners Australia on August 2 at the Gelora Jakabaring Stadium later.Also on July 30, Singapore and Cambodia played a 1-1 draw to complete their group fixtures at the Jakabaring Athletic Field.It was Cambodia, who went ahead in the 53rd minute through Von Sreynou before Singapore replied through Nurzaherra Maisarah Rostam in the 79th minute./.