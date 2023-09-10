Vi Hao (number 11) scores the only goal at the game (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Vietnam has qualified for the 2024 U23 Asian Cup finals after beating Yemen 1-0 in their second match in the 2024 U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in the Vietnamese northern province of Phu Tho on September 9.



The only goal in the match was scored by Vi Hao at the 83rd minute.

With two wins so far, Vietnam is now at the top of Group C, followed by Yemen with one win and one defeat.

Vietnam is scheduled to play Singapore next and Yemen will meet Guam on September 12./.