Vietnam becomes third largest coffee supplier to US
Hanoi (VNA) –
The Southeast Asian nation exported 96,530 tonnes of coffee to the US in eight months, gaining 227.46 million USD, up 5.2% and 35.9% in terms of volume and value over the same period last year.
Vietnam's coffee market share in the US increased from 6.27% to 6.45%, the VGP cited the source as saying.
During the January-September period, the nation earned 3.06 billion USD from exporting 1.34 million tonnes of coffee, up 13.1% in volume and an increase of 37% in value against the same period last year.
Vietnam's coffee has been shipped to more than 80 countries and territories, making the country the second biggest exporter in the world, with a global market share of 14.2 percent.
Coffee is one of the six key currency earners with an annual revenue of over 3 billion USD.
Its major markets are Europe, the US, Russia, Japan and the UK. In Europe, Vietnam is the second biggest coffee supplier with a market share of 16.1 percent, behind Brazil.
At present, the nation is home to 97 coffee bean processing plants with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, 160 coffee roasting, 8 instant coffee and 11 coffee blending facilities./.