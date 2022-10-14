Business Work starts on Coca-Cola’s largest factory in Vietnam Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Co., Ltd started construction of its largest factory in Vietnam in Phu An Thanh Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on October 14.

Business Hong Kong explores investment opportunities in Vietnam Trade and investment opportunities in Vietnam were highlighted at a workshop in Hong Kong (China) within the framework of a series of tech fairs from October 13-16.

Business VinFast, Petrolimex open e-vehicle charging stations VinFast and Petrolimex opened electric vehicle charging service at 10 petrol stations on October 14, as part of a plan to expand the network to 500 stations of Petrolimex across the country.

Business FTA helps boost Vietnam-EAEU trade ties The free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) has contributed to trade between the Southeast Asian nation and EAEU member countries, heard a meeting in Moscow on October 13.