Vietnam beef noodle soup among world's 20 best: CNN
Vietnam's pho bo (beef noodle soup) ranked second among the world's 20 best soups compiled by news channel CNN.
The cable news network added beef pho remains the most beloved version in Vietnam, with options including the original raw beef, a mix of raw and cooked beef, brisket and tendon.
The CNN list also includes French Bouillabaisse, Spanish Gazpacho, Chinese Lanzhou beef noodle soup and Thai Tom yum goong.
CNN in 2018 included pho in a list of the 50 tastiest dishes on earth after polling its Facebook readers./.