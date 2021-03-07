After more than one year of cooperation, with joint efforts of Vietnam’s authorised agencies and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the treatment of dioxin at Bien Hoa airport in southern Dong Nai province has seen positive results, thus creating a premise for Vietnam and the US to clean up over 500,000cu.m of soil and sediment at the airport, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh has said.