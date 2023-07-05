Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM hails military’s performance in defence, economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also a Politburo member, attended the political-military conference of the army in Hanoi on July 5, during which he praised the force’s important contributions in both defence activities and socio-economic development.

Politics Vietnam joins executive committee of Int'l Association of Algerian Revolution Friends The International Association of Algerian Revolution Friends was established in the Algerian capital of Algiers on July 3 under the auspices of the Algerian Ministry of War Veterans.

Politics Vietnam, Germany share anti-corruption experience A delegation of the Vietnamese government, led by Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate (GI) Doan Hong Phong paid a working visit to Germany from July 1-3 to discuss with relevant agencies of the host country anti-corruption measures as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.