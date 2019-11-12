Politics Vietnam attends second Paris Peace Forum A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung attended the second Paris Peace Forum that opened on November 12 under the chair of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Politics Party official affirms Mozambique’s importance to Vietnam Vietnam attaches importance to developing relations with Mozambique, which is an important partner of Vietnam in southern Africa, said Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on November 12.

Politics New ambassador describes Vietnam as EU’s potential partner Vietnam is one of the potential partners of the European Union (EU) in various fields, said the EU’s newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti.

Politics Chinese immigration officials welcomed in Hanoi Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Phuong Nam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 12 for a delegation from the National Immigration Administration of China led by its deputy head Zhao Changhua.