In addition to major tourist destinations such as Hanoi, HCM City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc Island, new destinations appearing recently such as Ho Tram in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Thuan, and Hoa Binh are also attracting a lot of attention from the market.

Savills Hotels cited as examples the Ho Tram and Long Hai areas in Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Over the next three years, the localities will see nine new projects entering the local market and five existing projects extended, providing an estimated 7,600 rooms, according to Savills.

Meanwhile, key infrastructure projects, like the highway network connecting the southern region, the Mekong Delta, and Long Thanh International Airport, will act as a catalyst for the promotion of regional tourism and investment. /.

