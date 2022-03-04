Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Activities within the framework of Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2022 will take place from March 15 to April 30 under a plan which has been released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The event aims to affirm the role and importance of books in improving knowledge, skills and thinking as well as educating human personally. It also promotes reading habits in the community and honours organisations and individuals who significantly contribute to the development of a reading culture in the community.



Activities that will be held on this occasion include the launching ceremony for 2022 Reading Culture Ambassador Contest and dissemination campaigns to introduce books as well as discussions relating to books and reading culture. The building of databases, sharing electronic documents and establishments of book clubs and reading clubs will also be on the agenda.

Last year, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam signed Decision No.1862/QD-TTg on the organising of Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day annually on a national scale on April 21.



The day is expected to encourage and develop the reading movement among the community, contributing to building a learning society. In addition, it aims to honour readers, authors, publishers, printers and libraries that make efforts to preserve, collect and promote books./.