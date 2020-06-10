Politics Law makers adopt one resolution, discuss two bills on June 9 The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution on its supervision programme in 2021 and discussed two draft laws at the plenary sitting in the NA Hall in Hanoi on June 9, the second working day of the second phase of the NA’s 9th session.

Politics Legislators pass resolution on NA supervision programme for 2021 National Assembly (NA) deputies passed a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021 at the afternoon sitting of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 9.

Politics New ambassadors tasked to tighten Vietnam’s relations with partners Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh handed over the appointment decisions to 12 new ambassadors for the 2020-2023 tenure on June 9, and requested they be pioneers in boosting Vietnam’s relations with partners and carrying out economic diplomacy to support post-pandemic recovery.

Politics Lawmakers discuss special financial, budget mechanism for Hanoi Many lawmakers on June 9 agreed that a resolution piloting some special financial and budget mechanisms and policies should be promulgated for Hanoi to enable its stronger development, while discussing in groups at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly.