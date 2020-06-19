Politics NA’s ninth online session: deputies More than 98 percent of the legislators surveyed recognise the good results of the freshly-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, said NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc at a press conference in Hanoi on June 19.

Politics Leaders offer congratulations on 45 years of Vietnam-New Zealand ties Party General Secretary and President President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 19 sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (June 19, 1975 - 2020).

Politics Ninth session of 14th National Assembly a special landmark The ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) wrapped up in Hanoi on June 19 after 19 working days in a spirit of solidarity, democracy, responsibility, and active contribution.

Politics Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting Ten laws and 21 resolutions were adopted at the just-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) that lay the legal foundation for further fostering the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.