Vietnam Border Guard Law to be further debated in next NA sitting
NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty concludes the session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A majority of deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) agreed with the enactment of the Vietnam Border Guard Law as it will provide legal basis for the construction, management and protection of the national border and the building of a stronger border guard force.
NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty made the statement during a remark to conclude the debate on the bill on the final day of the NA’s ninth sitting in Hanoi on June 19.
The legislators reached a broad consensus on the reports of the Government and the NA’s Council for National Defence and Security on the bill.
They asked for the clarification of the bill’s scope in relation with other laws, amendments to provisions on the border guard’s responsibilities and tasks; cooperation between the border guard and other forces such as police, customsand coast guard; international cooperation in border defence; special benefits for the border guard among others.
The draft law will continued to be discussed at the NA’s next sitting.
With seven chapters and 34 articles, the issuance of the law is of special significance as it is expected to meet the requirements of the construction, management and safeguarding of national border and border areas in the new context./.